Northern Trust Corp Purchases 36,556 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.58% of Snap-on worth $212,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SNA opened at $270.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
