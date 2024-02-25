Northern Trust Corp Purchases 47,902 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Iron Mountain worth $232,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 4.1 %

IRM opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

