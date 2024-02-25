Northern Trust Corp Purchases 70,258 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $236,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

BR stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

