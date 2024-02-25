Northern Trust Corp Purchases 89,774 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Dover worth $240,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dover by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

NYSE:DOV opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $164.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

