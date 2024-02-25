Northern Trust Corp Purchases 98,678 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,678 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Church & Dwight worth $264,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after purchasing an additional 640,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

CHD opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

