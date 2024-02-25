Northern Trust Corp Purchases 99,758 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Ferguson worth $278,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2 %

FERG opened at $207.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $208.28.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

