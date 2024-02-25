Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $215,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,561,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL opened at $121.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

