Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Discover Financial Services worth $223,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

