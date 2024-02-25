Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $247,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 13,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,285,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after buying an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $110.99 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

