Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,294 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Eversource Energy worth $246,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,856,000 after buying an additional 134,492 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ES. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

