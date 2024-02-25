Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,964 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690,726 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Illumina worth $232,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Illumina by 203.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.