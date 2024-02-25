Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.77% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

Northland Power stock opened at C$23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$34.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

