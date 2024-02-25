NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovoCure in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVCR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NovoCure by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

