Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Up 4.2%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 64,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 381,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -318.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuvei by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

