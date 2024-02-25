NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

