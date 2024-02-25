NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,740,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,089 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

