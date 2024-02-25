NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

