NWI Management LP Buys 250,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NWI Management LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.5% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

