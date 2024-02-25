Ocwen Financial (OCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

OCN opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 22.74 and a quick ratio of 22.74. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 650.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Further Reading

