Old National Bancorp (ONBPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:ONBPO opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

