Old National Bancorp (ONBPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:ONBPO opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
