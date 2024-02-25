Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $71.28, with a volume of 5962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $776.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.