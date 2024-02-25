Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $71.28, with a volume of 5962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZEUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $776.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.