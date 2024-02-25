Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,095 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WPM opened at $39.86 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.