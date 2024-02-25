Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

NASDAQ HELE opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.44. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

