Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 12,212 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

