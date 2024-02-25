Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 2,689 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 87,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $132.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $184.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.