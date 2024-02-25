Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 5,395 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008 in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

