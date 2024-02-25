Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,138 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $62,691,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $27.34 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

