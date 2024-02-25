Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after acquiring an additional 590,492 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,170,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $61.20 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

