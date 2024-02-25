Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,726 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE:DOC opened at $11.22 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 541.21%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

