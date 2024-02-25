Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $334,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $191.30 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $192.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,537 shares of company stock worth $24,393,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.