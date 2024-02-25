Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $431,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $31.29 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

