Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $451,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after purchasing an additional 203,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $248.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.60.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

