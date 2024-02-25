Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $203,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Match Group by 683.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.86 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.