Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $301,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $155.95. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.37 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.