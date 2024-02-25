Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $525,000 Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,358,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

