Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

