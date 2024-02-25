Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

LPLA opened at $263.36 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $267.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

