Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,304,000 after purchasing an additional 253,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $18,702,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788 in the last three months. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

