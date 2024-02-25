Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,572 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

