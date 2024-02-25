Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 16,863 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.24 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

