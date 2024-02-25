Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

CVX opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

