Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,814 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.06 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

