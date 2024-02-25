Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 27,971 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,971 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,106,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 804,488 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 699.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 904,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791,336 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,127,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.