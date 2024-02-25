Open Lending (LPRO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Open Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 119,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,474,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

