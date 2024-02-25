O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,058.02 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $997.30 and a 200-day moving average of $962.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,906 shares of company stock valued at $20,723,970 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.