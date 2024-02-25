ORG Partners LLC Acquires 3,726 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.7% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

