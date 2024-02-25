Osamu R. Watanabe Sells 5,869 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,869 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $319,156.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.9 %

MC opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after buying an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,720,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

