Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $12.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Oscar Health by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OSCR opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.