Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.